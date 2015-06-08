ATHENS, June 8 Greece will exhaust all options
to reach a deal with its EU/IMF creditors and is ready to
negotiate until the end of June to achieve this, government
spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis said on Monday.
An extension to Greece's bailout programmer with its
international creditors is due to expire at the end of this
month.
"The time limit is to have a lot of political negotiations
through all this time until the end of the month so that there
is a positive outcome," Sakellaridis told a news conference.
Asked whether the bailout programme could be extended again
beyond June, he said all issues were open and being discussed.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and George Georgiopoulos,
Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by David Stamp)