ATHENS, July 5 Greece's government wants to
resume talks with the country's international lenders
immediately to clinch a deal to keep it afloat, Greek government
spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis said on Sunday.
"The negotiations which will start must be concluded very
soon, even after 48 hours," Sakellaridis told Greek television
after opinion polls showed the 'No' vote with a clear lead in
Sunday's referendum on a bailout proposal from creditors.
"We will undertake every effort to seal it soon."
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Writing by Renee Maltezou)