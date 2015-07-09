ATHENS, July 9 Greece is confident it can clinch a deal with international creditors which can be approved by the country's parliament, government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis said on Thursday.

"I am certain the agreement will pass Syriza's parliamentary group, (and) the governing coalition," he told Greece's Antenna TV.

"The government is doing everything it can to reach an immediate deal and end this cycle of uncertainty." (Reporting By George Georgiopoulos)