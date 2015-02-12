(Adds full text of draft)
BRUSSELS Feb 12 A draft statement by euro zone
finance ministers on how to handle Greece's finances spoke of
"extending" its current bailout deal as a "bridge" to a new
package, according to a copy of the draft that was rejected by
Athens.
The new Greek government, elected on a mandate to end deeply
unpopular international bailout terms, has insisted there can be
no "extension" once that deal expires at the end of the month.
But EU partners fear financial chaos without such an accord.
A draft of the planned Eurogroup statement, seen by Reuters,
read: "Today the Eurogroup took stock of the current situation
in Greece and the state of the current adjustment programme. In
this context, the Eurogroup has engaged in an intensive dialogue
with the new Greek authorities.
"The Greek authorities have expressed their commitment to a
broader and stronger reform process aimed at durably improving
growth prospects. At the same time, the Greek authorities
reiterated their unequivocal commitment to the financial
obligations to all their creditors.
"On this basis, we will now start technical work on the
further assessment of Greece's reform plans. The Greek
authorities have agreed to work closely and constructively with
the institutions to explore the possibilities for extending and
successfully concluding the present programme taking into
account the new government's plans. If this is successful this
will bridge the time for the Greek authorities and the Eurogroup
to work on possible new contractual arrangements. We will
continue our discussions at our next meeting on Monday 16
February."
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)