BRUSSELS, June 27 Ministers from 18 euro area
Member States and the institutions held an informal meeting to
discuss the forthcoming expiration of the current EFSF financial
arrangement with Greece, after the break-up of the negotiations
with the Greek authorities.
The strengthening of EMU has been instrumental in helping
the euro area to overcome the legacy of the financial crisis. We
have notably advanced fiscal consolidation, implemented
ambitious structural reforms, improved our fiscal and economic
governance, deepened financial integration and established
efficient firewalls. We are in a much stronger position than
during the crisis.
Euro area Member States intend to make full use of all the
instruments available to preserve the integrity and stability of
the euro area. This will complement any actions the European
Central Bank may take in full independence and in line with its
mandate. EFSF and ESM remain the strong instruments with our
full backing that they have always been.
We commit to take all necessary measures to further improve
the resilience of our economies. We stand ready to take decisive
steps to strengthen the Economic and Monetary Union.
We stress that the expiry of the EFSF financial arrangement
with Greece, without immediate prospects of a follow-up
arrangement, will require measures by the Greek authorities,
with the technical assistance of the institutions, to safeguard
the stability of the Greek financial system. The Eurogroup will
monitor very closely the economic and financial situation in
Greece and the Eurogroup stands ready to reconvene to take
appropriate decisions where needed, in the interest of Greece as
euro area member.
We stand ready to assist and support Greece and the Greek
people as required, following the expiration of the EFSF
financial arrangement.
[The statement is adopted by ministers from the euro area
Member States, except Greece].
