BRUSSELS, March 9 Greece could receive smaller
chunks of emergency funding if it takes steps to implement the
reforms demanded of it by its international creditors, the head
of the Eurogroup said on Monday.
"There can be no talk of early disbursements if there is no
implementation," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the meeting of
euro zone finance ministers, told a news conference.
"I would be open at one point if we have an agreement on the
whole thing and implementation is well off the ground, I would
be open to consider having disbursement cut into parts, which we
have done before."
He said there was no explicit discussion of Greece's
liquidity problems, but welcomed any pressure that might speed
up the reform process that is running behind since last month's
extension to Greece's bailout.
