LONDON Aug 6 Shares in Greece's National Bank and Eurobank rebounded sharply in early trading on Thursday, bucking three days of losses that saw the banking-stock sector decline around 63 percent.

NBG, Greece' largest bank, was up 8.8 percent, and Eurobank gained 7.7 percent.

Greece's banks have been pummeled over the week in part by fear that coming recapitalisation will hurt existing shareholders.

(Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt)