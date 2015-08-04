UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ATHENS Aug 4 Greece's main stock index unofficially closed down 1.2 percent on Tuesday, a day after a record fall of 16.2 percent, but most losses were in the banking sector which sank around 30 percent.
On Monday, Greek banks also lost around 30 percent, the limit at which trading is halted. (Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February