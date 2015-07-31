ATHENS, July 31 Greece's stock market will reopen on Monday after a five-week shutdown, with restrictions on securities trading by local investors, a spokeswoman for the bourse said on Friday soon after a ministerial decree was issued.

The Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) has been shut since June 29, when the government closed banks and imposed strict limits on withdrawals and foreign transfers to prevent a run on deposits by savers and companies.

Earlier on Friday, the exchange said the decree from the Finance Ministry was the only obstacle to resuming trade on Monday. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by David Holmes)