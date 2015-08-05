ATHENS Aug 5 Greek bank shares sold off sharply pressure for the third day in a row on Wednesday with the bank sector share index losing 14.8 percent in early deals.

The broader market reversed small opening gains to trade lower, dragged down by the banks which comprise about 20 percent of the main index.

Athens bourse's benchmark general index traded 1.28 percent lower after losses of 1.2 percent on Tuesday.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)