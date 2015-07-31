ATHENS, July 31 Greece's stock market aims to
reopen on Monday following a five-week shutdown but is still
awaiting a finance ministry decree detailing new trading rules,
the Greek securities regulator's chairman told Reuters on
Friday.
The Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) has been
shut since June 29, when the government closed banks and imposed
strict limits on withdrawals and foreign transfers to prevent a
run on deposits by savers and companies. The bourse's reopening
has been delayed several times this week.
"We're working on the basis of Monday but we're waiting for
the minister's decision, which is the legal prerequisite for the
reopening," said Konstantinos Botopoulos, chairman of the
Hellenic Capital Market Commission.
Traders and exchange officials had hoped the exchange would
be able to reopen this week after the European Central Bank gave
Greece the green light to allow normal operations by foreign
investors with some limits for local investors.
Under the ECB-approved plan, local investors would be
allowed to buy shares with existing cash holdings, but not to
withdraw money from their Greek bank accounts to buy shares.
Some market participants had warned that unlimited trading
for domestic investors would have posed a serious risk for
lenders by accelerating capital outflows.
Technical glitches at local banks, which will be required to
enforce the trading restrictions, have further complicated the
exchange's reopening and many securities traders have taken an
early summer holiday during the closure.
Traders said on Friday, however, they were optimistic the
stock exchange would reopen sometime next week.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Helen Popper
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)