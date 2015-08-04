* Stock exchange head sees "signs of normalisation"
* Banking stocks sink again, non-financials up from lows
* Market reopened on Monday, tumbling 16 percent
* Graphic - link.reuters.com/dar38s
(Updates with closing prices)
By George Georgiopoulos and Jeremy Gaunt
ATHENS, Aug 4 Greece's banking stocks plunged
for the second day in a row on Tuesday, holding down the main
Athens index which otherwise turned the corner after the
previous day's record rout.
Nineteen of the exchange's 25 blue-chip stocks rose on the
day, and the main index, of which around 20 percent is
banks, was down only 1.2 percent.
Officials said they expected the coming days would see
trading calm down.
With lenders in dire need of recapitalisation after a flight
of euros from deposits for most of this year, the banking index
closed down more than 29 percent, effectively at its
30 percent daily loss limit at which trading is halted. It was
at that limit on Monday.
Many non-financial sector indexes gained on Tuesday. The
blue chip retail sector, for example, was up more
than 11 percent, driven by a similar rise in its main component,
international jewellery chain Folie Folie.
The gains in non-financials suggested that historically low
valuations were attracting investors and that fears of further
turmoil between Greece and its international lenders were
primarily consigned to banks.
"The second day of trading showed clear signs we are moving
towards a normalisation of the market after the long shutdown,"
said Socrates Lazaridis, chief executive officer of Hellenic
Exchanges.
Among gainers were gaming group OPAP, up 4.2
percent, and Aegean Airlines, 8.8 percent.
The main index lost 16.2 percent, around 8 billion euros in
value, on Monday, the first day of trading after a five-week
shutdown taken as a protective measure as indebted Greece sought
to hang on to euro zone membership.
There was no spillover evident from Greece's bank woes to
other European markets. Many investors have cut their exposure
to Greece and are focusing more on the state of core markets
such as Germany and France.
FEAR FOR THE FUTURE
Even with Tuesday's non-bank gains, stocks have fallen to
roughly the level they were at in 1990 and, while not as low as
they were in 2012, are some 52 percent down on last year's high.
"Logically the market should be close to bottoming out at
these levels after such a fall. Banks have been a drag on the
benchmark index, given dilution fears in view of their need to
recapitalise," said Costis Morianos, head of Athens-based Asset
Wise Capital Management.
Athens is in new bailout talks with its European Union
partners and the threat of political and economic instability
remains high.
There have, however, been signs of progress.
Greece said it expects to conclude a bailout deal with
international lenders by Aug. 18, with the drafting of the
accord starting on Wednesday. Its finance minister went further:
"Everything will be concluded this week," Euclid Tsakalotos
told reporters after meeting representatives of the
International Monetary Fund, the European Commission, the
European Central Bank and the euro zone's rescue fund, the
European Stability Mechanism.
He did not elaborate and it was not immediately clear what
level of agreement he was referring to.
It has been estimated by both the banks themselves and the
creditors that between 10 billion and 25 billion euros ($11
billion-27.5 billion) is needed to recapitalise Greek banks.
The economy, meanwhile, has reversed course and is heading
back into recession.
The European Commission says it will shrink by 2 to 4
percent this year, a return to the recession that plagued Greece
for six years until 2014.
A survey on Monday showed Greek manufacturing activity
plunged to a record low as new orders plummeted and the
three-week bank shutdown caused serious supply problems.
At the same time, Greece's economic sentiment hit its lowest
in almost three years in July, a monthly report by the IOBE
think tank said.
($1 = 0.9108 euros)
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)