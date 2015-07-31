(Corrects to say volatility limit will stay at 30 pct (not be cut to 20 pct)

ATHENS, July 31 The volatility limit on Greece's stock exchange will remain at 30 percent when the bourse reopens on Monday following a five-week shutdown caused by capital controls, an exchange spokeswoman said on Friday.

The Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) has been shut since June 29, when the government closed banks and imposed strict limits on withdrawals and foreign transfers to prevent a run on deposits by savers and companies. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Helen Popper)