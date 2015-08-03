(Corrects date)

ATHENS Aug 3 Greece's stock market fell sharply on Monday after being shut down for five weeks under capital controls imposed by the government in Athens to stop a flight of euros from the country.

The main index was down nearly 23 percent in early trading. National Bank of Greece, the country's largest commercial bank, was down 30 percent, the daily limit.

The overall banking index was also down its limit.

The bourse was last open for trading on June 26.

(Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt Editing by Michele Kambas)