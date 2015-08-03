BRIEF-Bank of America submits application for delisting from TSE
* Says co submits application on March 23 for delisting from Tokyo Stock Exchange
ATHENS Aug 3 Greek stocks unofficially closed with losses of 16.2 percent on Monday, the first day of trade after a five -week shutdown.
Bank shares fell 30 percent, hitting the bourse's daily volatility limit, with sellers liing up and no buyers. (Reporting by George GeorgiopoulosEditing by Jeremy Gaunt)
NEW YORK/HONG KONG, March 23 Global index provider MSCI Inc is seeking feedback from market participants on whether to add Chinese shares to a widely tracked index, a move which could trigger billions of dollars in capital inflows into mainland stocks and ease pressure on its yuan currency.