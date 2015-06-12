LONDON, June 12 Top Greek shares lurched lower on Friday, falling 4 percent in the wake of IMF negotiators' withdrawal from Greek debt talks in Brussels.

The volatile Athens ATG index index, which had surged more than 8 percent on Thursday on hopes of a compromise deal, was down 4 percent at 0818 GMT.

Bank shares were the worst hit: Alpha Bank, Bank of Piraeus and Attica Bank were down 7.9 to 10 percent. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Alison Williams)