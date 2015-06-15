BRIEF-Zhonghong Holding's unit wins land auctions for 1.16 bln yuan
* Says unit wins land auctions in Beijing for a combined 1.16 billion yuan ($168.43 million)
LONDON, June 15 Greek shares slumped on Monday, with the country's banking stocks falling sharply, after talks on ending a deadlock between Greece and its international creditors broke up in failure over the weekend.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index, which had fallen 5.9 percent on Friday, was down 6.5 percent in early trading.
The Athens Stock Exchange FTSE Banks Index dropped 12 percent, with National Bank of Greece falling 10.6 percent and Bank of Piraeus slumping 15.1 percent.
Talks between Greece and its creditors ended in failure on Sunday, with European leaders venting their frustration as Athens stumbled closer towards a debt default that threatens its future in the euro. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)
* Says its consortium expects to win infrastructure PPP project for 652.5 million yuan ($94.74 million) in Henan province
* Says it applies to securities regulator to halt review of its asset restructuring proposal