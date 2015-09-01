ATHENS, Sept 1 Greece lifted a short-selling ban
on equity derivatives on Tuesday, but extended the restriction
on underlying shares for a month until the end of September,
saying market conditions had improved but had not yet fully
returned to normal.
The short-selling ban went into effect when Athens imposed
capital controls on June 29 and had been extended until the end
of August. A regulatory source had told Reuters on Monday the
securities watchdog was considering lifting the ban.
"There is a partial lift, just for derivatives but not for
the underlying stocks," said Xenophon Avlonitis, a
vice-president at the Capital Market Commission, the country's
securities regulator.
"The board considered that market conditions have not yet
fully normalised and that there is still significant volatility.
But we can always lift the ban before it expires," Avlonitis
said, adding the move had the approval of the European
Securities Markets Authority (ESMA).
The regulator's decision removes a restriction that
prevented traders from short-selling derivatives, such as
futures and options, on individual stocks and indexes on the
Athens exchange.
Short-selling involves investors borrowing shares to sell in
the hope of being able to buy them back later a lower price.
Trading on the Athens bourse was suspended in late June for
five weeks as part of the capital controls imposed to stem a
debilitating outflow of deposits that threatened Greek banks.
