A, Feb 9 Greek stocks fell 5 percent
on Tuesday, extending Monday's heavy losses of about 8 percent
as uncertainty lingered on whether Greece could swiftly conclude
an assessment with lenders over its compliance to terms of a
multi-billion euro bailout.
The Athens bourse general index was 5.4 percent down at
13.05 GMT after retreating to its lowest level since 1991 on
Monday.
"There is political uncertainty which is suffocating the
market", said Takis Zamanis, head trader at Beta Securities.
Heavyweight banks were the top losers, shedding
13.7 percent.
Greece hopes to close the assessment of its reforms as
quickly as possible, the government spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, editing by Michele Kambas)