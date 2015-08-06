UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 27
March 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17 points at 7,294 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ATHENS Aug 6 Greece's banking share index was gaining more than 5 percent on Thursday, reversing opening losses and propped higher by sharp gains in National Bank (NBG).
NBG, the country's largest lender, was up 18.5 percent with peer Eurobank putting in gains of 11.5 percent.
But shares of Alpha and Piraeus Bank continued to trade lower, trimming opening losses were still chalking losses as buyers had emerged after a three-day rout.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei share average skidded 1.4 percent on Monday, wallowing at a six-week low and deepening last week's 1.3 percent loss, on pressure from a resurgent yen.