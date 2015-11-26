* Thousands of pensioners demonstrate in Athens
By Karolina Tagaris and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, Nov 26 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras will seek the backing of opposition party leaders for
unpopular pension reforms demanded under an international
bailout which have brought thousands to the streets in protest.
Greece has promised its European and IMF lenders a
comprehensive pension reform plan by December but Tsipras faces
resistance to changes from a country worn down by six years of
recession and austerity.
Tsipras' government majority has shrunk to just three seats
as it pushes through the latest austerity measures and the prime
minister requested on Thursday a party leaders' meeting once the
country's president returns from a visit to Italy on Friday.
The leaders will discuss pension reform, among other
important issues such as the refugee crisis and education,
government officials told Reuters, with the aim to reach the
widest possible consensus.
Asked if that meant Tsipras would ask for opposition backing
when the reforms are voted in parliament, one government
official said reaching that level of agreement would be
"especially desirable".
The small, centrist To Potami party said it would attend the
meeting but would not give its unconditional support.
So far, the government has passed legislation raising the
retirement age, increasing health care contributions and
scrapping most early retirement benefits.
It also plans to merge several pension funds into one and
cut back on supplementary pensions, prompting protests. Greece's
costly pension system has been criticised as being not viable
and a permanent drag on the state budget.
But Greeks have responded angrily to the reforms, weary
after years of crisis which has hurt their incomes, jobs and
living standards. Greece's economy is forecast at best to
stagnate this year and contract mildly next year.
Thousands of Greek pensioners demonstrated in central Athens
on Thursday against cuts demanded under the bailout, and the
public sector union called its second nationwide anti-austerity
strike in under a month.
"I haven't got money to buy sweets for my grandchildren, my
great-grandchildren, and they're (the government) fooling us,"
86-year-old former construction worker Aristides Manikas, whose
pension has been cut to 617 euros, said at the rally.
The biggest public and private sector unions, representing
about 2.6 million workers, plan a 24-hour strike against pension
reform on Dec. 3.
The unions brought thousands to the streets earlier this
month in the biggest domestic challenge to Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras since he was elected in January.
ADEDY, the public sector union, described the move as "the
final blow to social insurance".
"Society, which has suffered brutally from the bailout, will
overturn the austerity measures," it said in a statement.
