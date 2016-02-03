* Greeks angry over government's pension reforms

* Strike will be test of government's popularity

* Lenders' mission in Athens to assess reforms

By Renee Maltezou

ATHENS, Feb 4 Greeks will stage a 24-hour general strike on Thursday to protest against the pension reform plans of the left-led government that will slash workers' salaries and recalculate pensions to meet targets set by Greece's foreign creditors.

Flights will be grounded, hospitals will run on emergency staff, ferries will stay docked in ports and shops will roll down their shutters as part of the strike, organised by Greece's main labour unions, GSEE and ADEDY.

"Revoke this monstrosity," Greece's largest private sector union GSEE said in a statement. "Take back the guillotine," read posters on lamp posts in central Athens.

Thousands of workers, self-employed professionals, farmers and pensioners will rally in central Athens around midday.

They will later march to parliament, in what is expected to be a major popularity test for Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' government which is struggling to convince lenders it is committed to the terms of its third bailout.

The nationwide strike coincides with a key bailout review. The heads of the European Union and International Monetary Fund mission assessing Greece's progress arrived in Athens this week to discuss the pension plan, tax reforms and bad loans.

The government, which has a thin parliamentary majority, wants to conclude the review swiftly to start talks on debt relief and convince Greeks that their sacrifices are paying off.

To appease the austerity-weary public, Tsipras' Syriza party accused Greece's EU/IMF lenders of prescribing the wrong recipe for the ailing pension system, which helped to plunge the country into its worst debt crisis in decades in 2009.

Greece must cut pension spending by 1 percent of GDP or 1.8 billion euros this year. To protect pensioners who have seen their pensions slashed 11 times since 2010, Athens plans to increase social security contributions.

But unions say the new plan hurts employment in a country where the jobless rate is 25 percent and forces workers, mainly the self-employed, to tax evasion as it links social security contributions to income.

Although the measures, which include the gradual phasing out of a pension benefit by 2019, are broadly in line with bailout demands, sources close to the lenders said they may not be enough to address a deeper-than-expected fiscal gap. (Editing by Gareth Jones)