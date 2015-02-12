ATHENS Feb 12 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras has no scheduled meeting with German Chancellor Angela
Merkel at a European Union leaders meeting on Thursday but the
two leaders may have an informal one, Greece's government
spokesman said.
"There is no arranged meeting (between Tsipras and Merkel),
but it is possible they could meet informally," government
spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis told Mega TV on Thursday.
Greece's new leftist government and its international
creditors failed to agree on a way forward at a meeting of euro
zone finance ministers on Wednesday on the country's unpopular
bailout and will try again on Monday.
Sakellaridis said he was hopeful that a solution would be
found.
"I am optimistic that there will be an agreement towards
which the Greek government is putting a great effort," he said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Editing by Angeliki
Koutantou)