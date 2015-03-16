BERLIN, March 16 The European Union's financial affairs chief Pierre Moscovici said on Monday that reaching a political deal at an EU summit this week depended on whether the Greek government committed to undertaking reforms.

"I think any kind of deal ... relies on strong commitments of the Greek government ... commitments to reform, commitments to do what is in the common agreement that we signed on Feb. 20," the European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs said in English at an event in Berlin.

"Of course I would like things to happen, I'm favourable to a political agreement with Greece but in the end on conditions that are yet to be met."

Earlier on Monday Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Greece would not return to austerity and, asked whether Athens had an alternative plan if its partners continued to refuse it leeway on its funding needs, Tsipras said he expected the issue would be resolved at an EU summit scheduled for March 19 and 20. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Alison Williams)