BERLIN, July 5 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
agreed in a phone call with French President Francois Hollande
on Sunday night that a euro zone leaders' summit should be held
on Tuesday after Greeks rejected bailout terms in a referendum,
a German government spokesman said.
The chancellor and president also agreed that the referendum
result should be respected, said the spokesman. France's Elysee
Palace confirmed the leaders want a summit on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Paris bureau; Writing by
Madeline Chambers; Editing by Noah Barkin)