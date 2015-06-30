FRANKFURT, June 30 Greece's banks might not be declared insolvent for several days after a default, a European Central Bank supervisor said, offering the prospect of some temporary breathing room in the run up to a referendum.

Asked how long Greek banks could hold out were the country to miss a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion) payment to the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday, Felix Hufeld said they could be considered solvent for up to five days.

"It's a matter of days," Hufeld, who sits on the ECB supervisory board that decides whether Greek banks are still solvent, told the Frankfurt business journalists' club late on Monday, in remarks set for release on Tuesday.

"You can argue for hours about whether it's two, three, four or five days," he said.

The remarks by Hufeld, who also heads German banking watchdog Bafin, underline the gravity of the situation facing Greece's banks immediately after a missed payment to the International Monetary Fund and an end of its bailout programme.

But they also indicate that the ECB would not immediately deem the banks bust, thereby cutting their access to central bank funding ahead of a bailout vote on Sunday.

