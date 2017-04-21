FOREX-Dollar firms on upbeat data, yen down as BOJ keeps policy steady
* Dollar 'getting over shock' of weak inflation figures-analyst
ATHENS, April 21 Greece's primary budget surplus last year reached 4.19 percent of gross domestic programme, under the methodology used by its international lenders in its bailout programme, the country's government spokesman said on Friday.
Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said the figure compares to the country's bailout target of 0.5 percent of GDP in 2016.
"It is more than eight times above target," he said in a statement, confirming what an official told Reuters earlier.
"Therefore, the targets set under the bailout programme for 2017 and 2018 will certainly be attained."
The government's estimate of the primary budget surplus, under the terms of the bailout, is based on data released by the country's statistics agency ELSTAT on Friday. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou)
* Asia ex-Japan flat, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
