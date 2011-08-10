* Extension aimed at securing participation target -fin min

* Bonds maturing to 2024 to be included -senior banker

(Adds details)

By Lefteris Papadimas and Harry Papachristou

ATHENS, Aug 10 Greece will extend the terms of its bond swap to include government debt maturing after 2020 in a bid to encourage more private creditors to take part, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Wednesday.

The swap, which involves private sector banks and insurance companies exchanging Greek bonds for longer maturities at lower interest rates, is a crucial condition of a second EU bailout to keep the debt-stricken Mediterranean state afloat.

A senior Greek banking source said the proposal was to extend the swap to debt maturing by 2024, four years longer than a deadline agreed by EU leaders at a summit in Brussels in late July.

With the International Monetary Fund urging Greece to bring the bond swap to an early conclusion, Venizelos said the government aimed to have the terms completed by end-September, slightly later than expected.

"Our aim is to have 90 percent participation for this, or 135 billion euros," the minister told Real FM radio. "We need to identify bonds worth 150 billion euros maturing by 2020, or a bit later than 2020, in order for this amount...to be gathered."

"All this involves a preparation period which finishes at the end of September and a very short execution period, because everything must be implemented quickly so there is no risk of any problem," he said.

Greek banking sources had previously said the government was aiming to send out a detailed offer by mid-August, with the aim of completing the exchange in September.

BANKERS WELCOME MOVE

Greek banks are the biggest private holders of the country's 300 billion euro-plus debt, with a combined government bonds portfolio of about 40 billion euros ($57 billion).

The senior banking source said on Wednesday that officials from the European Union and the Institute of International Finance -- a Washington-based global banking lobby -- were studying the proposal to extend the swap to 2024.

"It will make it easier for the Greek government to achieve the target of 90 percent participation from the private sector," said the senior banker, who was briefed by IIF officials.

Traders in the local bond market also reacted positively.

"It's a proposal that will help to achieve the target of a Greek bond roll-over amounting to 135 billion euros," said Stelios Vyzantinopoulos, chief fixed income trader at Marfin Popular Bank MRBr.AT.

The IIF has said four options would be offered to creditors -- three bond exchanges and one offer of a rollover into debt with maturities of up to 30 years -- alongside a scheme to buy back Greek government bonds.

Credit ratings agencies, which have cast Greece deep into junk territory, have said they would place a temporary default tag on the country's debt once the bond exchange is announced but will assign new ratings quickly once it is completed.

The contribution by private sector bondholders to a rescue plan for the debt-choked country may total as much as 50 billion euros, on top of a new, 109 billion euros bailout agreed by euro zone leaders last month.

In a positive sign for Greece's strained financial system, Venizelos said that deposits had started to return to banks from late July, reversing a trend of outflows and easing pressure on lenders' funding base.

"According to the Central Bank there has been a reverse flow for many days now, deposits are returning to Greek banks. This is very important," he said. (Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou and Ingrid Melander; Writing by Daniel Flynn; editing by Ron Askew)