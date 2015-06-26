ATHENS, June 27 The parliamentary spokesman of Greece's ruling Syriza party on Saturday urged voters to reject an ultimatum from the country's lenders after the government announced a snap referendum on a proposed cash-for-reforms deal.

"We say yes to the proposal made by the government, and no to the ultimatum by the lenders," Syriza parliamentary spokesman Nikos Filis told reporters. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)