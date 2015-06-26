CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as TD, Teck Resources lead broad gains
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday with Toronto-Dominion Bank and Teck Resources Ltd leading broad gains across most sectors.
ATHENS, June 27 The parliamentary spokesman of Greece's ruling Syriza party on Saturday urged voters to reject an ultimatum from the country's lenders after the government announced a snap referendum on a proposed cash-for-reforms deal.
"We say yes to the proposal made by the government, and no to the ultimatum by the lenders," Syriza parliamentary spokesman Nikos Filis told reporters. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday with Toronto-Dominion Bank and Teck Resources Ltd leading broad gains across most sectors.
LONDON, April 3 Just days after Prime Minister Theresa May formally served the European Union with divorce papers, a powerful affliction appeared to strike some in Britain: Brexit fever.