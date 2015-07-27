ATHENS, July 27 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras on Monday appealed to his Syriza party to stay united
and sought a broad party conference to formulate strategy, after
a bruising revolt from leftist rebels left the group on the
verge of a split.
"Our strategy should be clarified with calmness and maturity
through the party procedures," he told the party's political
committee. "So we should plan for a conference as soon as
possible, as envisaged by (the party's) charter."
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou, Writing by
Deepa Babington)