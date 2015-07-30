* Hardline Left Platform wants Greece to abandon bailout
talks
* Tsipras threatens early elections if leftists rebel
* Talks with EU, IMF creditors continuing in Athens
By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, July 30 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras's divided leftist Syriza party met on Thursday to thrash
out its differences amid a mounting rebellion by far-left
lawmakers who accuse the party of betraying its anti-austerity
roots.
Greece narrowly averted an exit from the euro zone for now
when it struck an 11th-hour deal with lenders this month on a
third financial rescue, but that has cost Tsipras the support of
about a quarter of his lawmakers and put Syriza on the brink of
a split.
The deepening crisis within Syriza is the most serious
political challenge to Tsipras, who otherwise enjoys unrivalled
domination of the Greek political scene and remains popular
despite his sudden U-turn to accept stringent bailout terms.
Failure to assert his grip on Syriza and quash the far-left
revolt could plunge Greece back into turmoil and risk derailing
talks with European and International Monetary Fund lenders on a
new 86 billion euro aid package to keep Athens afloat.
Roughly 200 members of Syriza's decision-making central
committee gathered at an old movie theatre in central Athens to
decide whether to hold a regular, emergency congress or a
referendum to redefine the party's strategy.
"At the moment there are two different strategies competing
in the same party - one that wants Greece inside the euro and
the other that wants Greece outside euro," Olga Gerovasili, the
government spokeswoman told reporters as she arrived.
"These two can't exist together at the government level."
The hardline Left Platform faction is demanding that Syriza
abandon talks with lenders immediately and hold an ordinary
party congress to determine the party's course. A regular
congress would favour the far-left, with the same members who
attended two years ago returning to vote on Syriza's future.
Tsipras is believed to favour an emergency congress instead,
which would enable him to bring in new Syriza members and
capitalize on the wider public support he has secured over the
past two years, making it easier to defeat the far-left camp.
A less likely course would be for the central committee to
opt for a referendum, which would put an as yet undetermined
question about party strategy to grassroots members for a vote.
In a radio interview on Wednesday, Tsipras said he could be
forced to call an early general election if he no longer had a
parliamentary majority, and suggested an emergency party
congress could be held in early September.
That would potentially allow Greece to wrap up negotiations
with lenders on a bailout package, which Athens hopes to have
sealed before a major debt payment falls due on August 20, and
secure initial funding before a vote.
"Our priority is the (bailout) deal," Gerovasili said.
"After this we can deal with party issues."
Negotiations with officials of the European Commission, the
European Central Bank, the IMF and the euro zone's rescue fund,
the European Stability Mechanism, were continuing discreetly in
Athens on Thursday.
(Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Paul Taylor)