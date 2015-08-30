ATHENS Aug 30 The leftist Syriza party of
former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will challenge Greece's
creditors on unresolved aspects of the nation's bailout but
implement unpopular reforms it has already agreed, it said on
Sunday.
As opinion polls showed Syriza's lead eroding, its campaign
programme reflected unease about the 86 billion euros ($96
billion) rescue package it will have to follow if voted back
into power, pledging to battle creditors on some areas still up
for discussion if it is re-elected.
Tsipras resigned this month to pave the way for early
elections, aiming for a stronger mandate to implement an EU/IMF
bailout and rid his party of anti-bailout rebels.
Syriza remains deeply divided over Tsipras's move to accept
the bailout.
"Syriza's government will implement these commitments but it
is determined to find measures that will offset and minimise
their negative impact and negotiate in a tough manner the parts
of the agreement which remain open," the party's plan said.
It reiterates promises to fight corruption and tax evasion
and reform the state, pledges on which Syriza was first
propelled to power in January. Its supporters have criticised it
for lack of progress which it blames on painstaking negotiations
with its European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders.
The party, which signed the bailout this month to stave off
a debt default and the risk of a 'Grexit' from the euro zone,
pledged to negotiate what it calls a "grey zone" of labour and
pension reforms and privatisations, seeking to win over a big
pool of undecided voters and to appease disgruntled members.
Polls suggest Syriza will win the Sept. 20 vote. But its
small lead over the conservative New Democracy party suggests
Tsipras' gamble in calling early elections could backfire: most
Greeks disapprove of his decision to seek a fresh mandate and of
his handling of the talks with creditors.
Syriza led the opposition conservative New Democracy party
by as much as 15.2 percentage points in May. That gap has shrunk
to 1.2-3.0 points in recent opinion polls.
Hours after Tsipras resigned 10 days ago, a group of
far-left rebels broke off and formed Popular Unity, a new party
which polls suggest will enter parliament. Underscoring his
troubles, some members of Syriza's moderate factions have also
resigned or said they will not run in the elections.
"We do not regret having fought nor having chosen at the end
to avoid catastrophe," Tsipras told a gathering of the party's
central committee. "Whoever wants to escape has the right to do
so but we are moving forward."
($1 = 0.8946 euros)
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)