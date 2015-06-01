BRUSSELS, June 1 Officials close to creditors negotiating a funding-for-reform package with Greece denied a market rumour that a deal could be announced on Monday afternoon.

Asked if there was any substance to the rumour of a announcement of A deal between Athens and its creditors on Monday afternoon, one official said: "no" and a second one also denied any knowledge of such an announcement. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Robin Emmott)