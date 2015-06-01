BERLIN, June 2 The leaders of Germany, France, the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Commission agreed at a meeting late on Monday to stay in close contact in the coming days to work on Greek debt negotiations, a German government spokesman said.

The leaders discussed the state of negotiations with Athens, which together with its creditors from the euro zone countries and the IMF is trying to agree a deal to prevent Greece from defaulting on its debt and potentially leaving the euro zone.

"They agreed that work must continue with real intensity," the spokesman said after German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted French President Francois Hollade, commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, the ECB's Mario Draghi and IMF chief Christine Lagarde.

"The participants in the talks were in close contact in recent days and want this to remain the case in the coming days - both among themselves and of course with the Greek government," the spokesman added.

