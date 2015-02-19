ATHENS Feb 19 Greece aims to conclude a deal
with its euro zone partners "soon", its government spokesman
said on Thursday.
"We are doing everything to reach a mutually beneficial
agreement. Our aim is to conclude this agreement soon," Gabriel
Sakellaridis told Skai TV. "We are trying to find the common
points."
Greece is expected to ask on Thursday for an extension to
its "loan agreement" with the euro zone as it faces running out
of cash within weeks, but it must overcome resistance from
sceptical partners led by Germany.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina
Tagaris)