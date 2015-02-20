BRIEF-Ocean Rig announces over 75 pct support for restructuring agreement
* Ocean Rig announces over 75% support for restructuring agreement from holders of the company's consolidated indebtedness
ATHENS Feb 20 Greece has made every effort to reach a mutually beneficial agreement with its euro zone partners but will not be pushed to implement its old bailout programe, its government spokesman said on Friday.
"The Greek government has done all it should at every level in an effort to find a mutually beneficial solution," government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis told Mega TV.
On Thursday, Germany rejected a Greek proposal for a six-month extension to its euro zone loan agreement, saying it was "not a substantial solution" because it did not commit Athens to stick to the conditions of its international bailout.
"We are not discussing the continuation of the (bailout) programme," Sakellaridis said. "The Greek government will maintain this stance today, although conditions have matured for a solution to be found at last." (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Editing by Angeliki Koutantou)
* Starwood Capital Group acquires Holiday Inn Manchester City Centre
SANTIAGO, April 5 Chile's economic activity in February slid 1.3 percent from a year ago, the central bank said Wednesday, its worst performance since the 2009 financial crisis, largely due to a strike at a major copper mine.