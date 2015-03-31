ATHENS, March 31 Greece remains intent on striking a deal with EU/IMF lenders and both sides have agreed to intensify data collection efforts in Athens, a government official said on Tuesday.

The two sides failed to reach an initial deal on reforms, officials told Reuters earlier on Tuesday, in a setback for Greece's efforts to secure aid and avoid bankruptcy.

"The Greek government confirms its willingness to quickly reach a deal with the institutions on the basis of a framework that will not include recessionary measures but protect efforts to kickstart the economy," a government official said. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)