ATHENS May 22 Greece expects to reach a
cash-for-reforms deal with its creditors in the next 10 days and
intends to meet all its payments in June, the government's
spokesman said on Friday.
"We think conditions have matured for (talks) to progress
further and in the next 10 days, in May, for the deal to be
sealed," Gabriel Sakellaridis told Skai TV.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande held talks late on Thursday with Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras, hoping to speed the resolution of
Athens' debt crisis on the sidelines of an EU summit in Riga.
Sakellaridis said the sought deal with Greece's euro zone
partners and the International Monetary Fund will allow the
European Central Bank to include Athens in its quantitative
easing programme.
"Inclusion in this European Central Bank quantitative easing
programme falls within the framework of priorities of the Greek
government," he said.
