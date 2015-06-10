ATHENS, June 10 A Greek government official said
on Wednesday that Athens was still awaiting a response from
its EU/IMF creditors on its latest proposal to break an impasse
over a cash-for-reforms deal.
"The Greek government has submitted its proposal to the
institutions, along with two supplementary documents with
specific alternatives on the fiscal gap and the sustainability
of Greek debt," the official said in a statement.
"These proposals were submitted to EU Commissioner Pierre
Moscovici late on Monday evening. So far, there has been no
comment or response to the Greek representation in Brussels."
