BRUSSELS, June 25 Greece is sticking to a
reforms proposal sent to creditors this week and will defend a
modified version of that before European institutions in a bid
to reach an aid agreement, a government official said on
Thursday.
The comments suggested Athens will present its own proposal
- which includes tax hikes and higher pension contributions - at
meetings of Eurogroup finance ministers and EU leaders later on
Thursday to counter a rival proposal by EU and IMF creditors.
"The Greek side remains steady in its proposals which had
been recognised as a basis for discussion a few days ago," the
official said. "The Greek government has shown responsibility
and a willingness for a solution. The time has come for each
side's responsibility and will (for a deal) to be judged."
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington)