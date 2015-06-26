ATHENS, June 26 Greece's creditors gave its leftist government 24 hours to respond to a proposal on a cash-for-reforms deal, a Greek government official said on Friday shortly before an emergency cabinet meeting called by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

"The game of words is over. At yesterday's Eurogroup and at the EU leaders summit it became clear that Greece must respond to the text put forth by the institutions in 24 hours," said the official.

"For as long as Greece does not back down, the threats begin to fade and reason starts to prevail," the official added.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)