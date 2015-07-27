ATHENS, July 27 European Union and International Monetary mission chiefs will arrive in Athens by the end of the week for talks to seal a third bailout after a delay due to organizational issues, sources close to the talks said on Monday.

But in a sign of the challenges ahead in the talks, some of the creditors want Athens to legislate more reform measures before releasing any aid, one of the sources said.

A Greek finance ministry official did not confirm the demand for more measures but said that the agreement struck between Greece and its creditors did not call for passing reforms beyond two packages already voted this month.

Technical experts from both sides will officially start discussions on fiscal, labour and pension issues on Tuesday, the official said.

A source from the lenders said one technical team from the side of the creditors was already in Athens holding preparatory talks. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington)