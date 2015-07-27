ATHENS, July 27 European Union and International
Monetary mission chiefs will arrive in Athens by the end of the
week for talks to seal a third bailout after a delay due to
organizational issues, sources close to the talks said on
Monday.
But in a sign of the challenges ahead in the talks, some of
the creditors want Athens to legislate more reform measures
before releasing any aid, one of the sources said.
A Greek finance ministry official did not confirm the demand
for more measures but said that the agreement struck between
Greece and its creditors did not call for passing reforms beyond
two packages already voted this month.
Technical experts from both sides will officially start
discussions on fiscal, labour and pension issues on Tuesday, the
official said.
A source from the lenders said one technical team from the
side of the creditors was already in Athens holding preparatory
talks.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington)