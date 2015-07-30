ATHENS, July 30 The International Monetary Fund
(IMF) will take part in top-level talks on Greece's third
multi-billion euro bailout programme on Friday, a Greek Finance
Ministry official said on Thursday.
"The representives of the four institutions will meet on
Friday at 10 a.m. with (Finance Minister) Euclid Tsakalotos and
(Economy Minister) George Stathakis. It will be a first
encounter," the official said on condition of anonymity.
"Regarding the Financial Times report that the IMF cannot
participate for now in the new bailout programme for Greece due
to its high public debt, we point out that the Fund is
participating in the negotiations."
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Kevin Liffey)