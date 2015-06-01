FOREX-Dollar falls from three-week high after Fed minutes
* Shrinking Fed balance sheet this year warranted -minutes (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comments)
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, June 1 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and IMF chief Christine Lagarde will join the leaders of Germany, France, and the European Commission for talks on Monday evening in Berlin on Greece, European Union officials said.
The goal of the meeting was to reach a joint position on how to negotiate with Greece, the officials said.
Athens and its creditors from the euro zone countries and the International Monetary Fund are trying to hammer out a deal that would prevent the country from defaulting on its debt and potentially leaving the euro zone.
Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker gave brief statements before meeting to discuss the digital economy. They made no mention of Greece. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Shrinking Fed balance sheet this year warranted -minutes (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comments)
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. stocks turned negative and the dollar slipped on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve showed planned changes in its bond investment policy, reversing a rally spurred by a strong jobs report earlier in the day.
OTTAWA, April 5 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday, turning negative late in the session as it was weighed by a decline in financial shares and as the energy sector gave up its earlier advance.