BRIEF-Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank announces issuance of bonds
* Total issuance amount: no more than RMB1.3 billion or equivalent
BRUSSELS Aug 10 Talks between Greece and its international creditors are making progress and a deal on a third bailout is "feasible" this month, Commission spokeswoman Annika Breidthardt said on Monday.
"A deal is feasible. A deal can be reached in the month of August, preferably before August 20," she said, reiterating comments from European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker last week.
"The Commission, together with the teams of the IMF and the ECB have been working throughout the weekend to finalise the text of a memorandum of understanding and an additional list of prior actions which the Greek authorities could legislate shortly," she said. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Robert Jan Bartunek)
* Total issuance amount: no more than RMB1.3 billion or equivalent
* Gtja Securities Hk entered into hong kong underwriting agreement with Guotai Junan Securities and others