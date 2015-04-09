(Adds minister quote)
ATHENS, April 9 Euro zone deputy finance
ministers gave Athens a six working day deadline to come up with
revised reform proposals to enable a deal to be reached at a
Eurogroup meeting on April 24 to unlock bailout aid, Greek
newspaper Kathimerini reported on Thursday.
The two sides met in Brussels on Wednesday to bridge
differences over a reform package that Greece's creditors have
demanded before they release urgently needed bailout funds.
"A deadline of six working days was given to the Greek side
to present proposals that can be acceptable by creditors," the
paper said.
Athens has submitted a 26-page reform list but EU/IMF
negotiators say it is too optimistic on revenue projections and
omits the key issues of pensions and labour markets, which are
the most sensitive for Tsipras' leftist Syriza party.
A euro zone official has said discussions will reach a
critical point at the April 24 meeting of the euro zone's
finance ministers in Riga.
On Thursday, Greece's minister of state Alekos Flabouraris
expressed confidence that a deal would be reached by then.
"I believe it (that an agreement will be reached in Riga)
100 percent," he told Mega TV.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)