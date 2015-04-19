ATHENS, April 19 Euro zone deputy finance ministers will meet midweek ahead of a Eurogroup finance ministers' gathering two days later, a Greek government official told Reuters, as Athens and its creditors continue to seek a deal on reforms to unlock aid.

"The two sides agreed that there will be a Euro Working Group meeting on Wednesday," the official close to the talks said, declining to be named.

Deputy ministers of the so-called Euro Working Group, usually prepare meetings of euro zone finance ministers.

Athens is stuck in negotiations with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund over economic reforms required by its lenders to unlock remaining bailout funds.

Talks are not expected to produce a deal for the approval of euro zone finance ministers at their meeting in Riga on Friday as progress has been painfully slow.

Shut out of bond markets and running out of cash to meet debt repayments and pay civil servants and pensions, Athens may get more aid from both the IMF and euro zone governments if there is agreement on reforms to make its finances sustainable and the economy more competitive. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Jon Boyle)