GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, but gains for dollar, oil capped by jitters
* Oil higher as traders see buying opportunity but glut weighs
ATHENS May 3 Negotiations between Greece and its international lenders over reforms to unlock remaining bailout aid have made headway and an agreement could be closer this month, a government official said on Sunday.
"There were very important steps made at the Brussels Group (talks) which bring an agreement nearer," the official said, declining to be named.
"All sides aim for an agreement at a Brussels Group level within May."
The talks between technical teams from Athens and EU/IMF/ECB lenders are expected to resume on Monday, the official said after the country's chief negotiators met with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Ralph Boulton)
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan said on Thursday it is planning a stimulus package of T$882.4 biillion ($29 billion) over eight years to boost the island's export-driven economy.