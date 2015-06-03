ATHENS, June 4 Greece's leftist-led government
would hold early elections if its international lenders force it
to accept a cash-for-reforms deal that violates its "red lines"
or risk bankruptcy, the ruling party's parliamentary spokesman
said on Thursday.
"If we are pressed to sign an ultimatum, it is clear we will
not sign it and we will ask the people to express their view,"
Nikos Filis told Mega TV's on line show.
"If there is an ultimatum, of course (we will opt for
elections)," he said.
Greece's creditors - its euro zone partners and the
International Monetary Fund - signalled on Wednesday they were
ready to compromise to avert a default even as a defiant Athens
warned it might skip an IMF loan repayment due this week.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alan Crosby)