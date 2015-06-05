(Adds quotes, background)
ATHENS, June 5 Greece's leftist-led government
may resort to early elections if its international lenders do
not soften their terms for a cash-for-reforms deal, Deputy
Social Security Minister Dimitris Stratoulis, a hardliner in the
government, said on Friday.
Stratoulis is close to the far-left faction of the ruling
Syriza party, and it was not clear if his statement represented
a wider view within the movement. But it underlined the deep
anger at the proposals from lenders and a growing sense that the
party will seek alternatives to avoid accepting the plan.
"The lenders want to impose hard measures. If they do not
back down from this package of blackmail, the government ...
will have to seek alternative solutions, elections," he told
Antenna TV.
Greece delayed a 300-million-euro debt payment to the
International Monetary Fund due on Friday as Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras, facing fury among his leftist supporters,
demanded changes to tough terms from the EU/IMF creditors for
aid to stave off default.
It was the first time in five years of crisis that Greece
has postponed a repayment on its 240-billion-euro bailouts from
euro zone governments and the IMF, even though Tsipras said
earlier this week that Athens would make the payment.
Stratoulis said the government opted to delay the payment to
see whether lenders back off from the harsh terms they have put
on the table. The government has rejected benefit cuts and tax
rises the EU and IMF want before they release fresh loans to
avert bankruptcy.
"The government's move is a message that it wants to wait
and see how far they (lenders) will take it, if they will back
off from this unreasonable, inhumane, colonialist package they
are proposing, he said.
He said Syriza had pledged to "fight the battle" for a
respectable deal with lenders inside the euro but if this leads
to an impasse, the people will have to decide.
"If this seems impossible or very difficult because lenders
choose to keep us under a status quo of a colony, a
protectorate, inside the euro zone and not as an equal partner,
then the sovereign people will have to decide through
elections," he added.
